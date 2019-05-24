Retired Maj. Gen. Wess P. Chambers (left) is inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame at the Pima Air and Space Museum by Retired Maj. Gen. Don W. Shepperd (right) on April 27, 2019. Chambers was the commander of the 162nd Fighter Group from 1971 to 1981. The 162nd is based at the Tucson Air National Guard Base in Arizona.





Retired Maj. Gen. Wess P. Chambers is inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame at the Pima Air and Space Museum by Retired Maj. Gen. Don W. Shepperd on April 27, 2019. The ceremony took place on April 27, 2019 at the Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson, Ariz. Chambers was the commander of the 162nd Fighter Group from 1971 to 1981. The 162nd is based at the Tucson Air National Guard Base in Arizona.