Exchange makes durable medical equipment available at Davis-Monthan

Crutches, braces and mobility devices are now more easily available for airmen, retirees and their families thanks to a new durable medical equipment store at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Main Exchange mall.



Col. Julie Newlin, 355th Mission Support Group commander, joined local Army & Air Force Exchange Service leaders in cutting the ribbon on the Nickes Medical Supply shop May 16, 2019.

The store offers a variety of medical equipment, such as CPAP supplies, hearing aids, compression garments, breast pump supplies, walkers, knee braces and more.

Rentals are available for select equipment. The new store accepts insurance, including TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna and others.

“Welcoming the DME shop to the Exchange mall provides greater convenience to the Davis-Monthan community,” said Exchange General Manager Mikel Hunter. “This store is helping to fulfill the Exchange mission of making life better for our service members, retirees and families.”

The Davis-Monthan location is the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12th durable medical equipment shop on a military installation. The Exchange also offers equipment online at ShopMyExchange.com.

Since 100 percent of Exchange earnings support the military community, shopping the DME store and other Exchange facilities puts Davis-Monthan shoppers’ money back into the local community. In 2017, the Davis-Monthan Exchange contributed more than $519 million to Quality-of-Life programs at the installation.

The Davis-Monthan DME shop is located in the Main Exchange mall, 5405 E. Granite St., Bldg. 2527. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 520-742-4681.