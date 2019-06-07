Total Force Recruiting scores knockout with fighters’ league

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. ­— In a combined recruiting effort, Air Force Reserve Command and Air Force Special Operations recruiting recently teamed up and scored a knockout at the Professional Fighters League season debut at the Nassau Coliseum.

The tag-team effort is something that will become the norm in the future as Air Force Recruiting Service integrates into one team, combining active duty and Reserve recruiting functions.

The PFL, which features both men and women fighters, is the first mixed martial arts organization to present the sport through a regular season, playoffs and championship format. The fights were broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The Air Force Reserve and Air Force Special Operations logos were featured prominently in the ring. Reserve and Special Ops commercials aired on the ESPN channels during the fights and digital advertising was displayed at the show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnered with the Air Force Reserve,” said Peter Murray, PFL chief executive officer. “One of our primary causes with the PFL is supporting the military, both active and retired. We believe in the Air Force Reserve’s mission and we believe we can help the Reserve recruit and get its messaging out. We are deeply dedicated to supporting our military and veterans and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Air Force Reserve by providing the ability to reach millions of MMA fans here in the U.S.

“We have many athletes who are former military and we recognize them and celebrate that fact,” he said. “The PFL will work with the Reserve to raise awareness of the incredible work our servicemen and women are doing through events, digital and social platforms, and broadcasts.”

AFRS sees the PFL as a great avenue to reach a large demographic of men and women with a propensity to serve.

“The league’s commitment to supporting military personnel and the growing MMA fan base of strong, passionate young people makes this partnership ideal,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Johnson, AFRS, chief of strategic marketing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. “The PFL’s relationship with ESPN provides an incredible platform for us to communicate our mission and the benefits of serving to an engaged national audience. We’re thrilled to be part of the 2019 season.”