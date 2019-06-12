372nd TRS, Det. 11: small unit with global impact

The 372nd Training Squadron, Detachment 11, is a unit specifically dedicated to improving maintenance Airmen skills surrounding the many lethal aircraft assigned to the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Their main focus is to deliver major command-directed and unit-requested training throughout the Air Force aircraft maintenance field focusing on advanced skills and additional hands-on experience.

“We provide advanced skills training for almost every maintenance specialty found at Davis-Monthan for the A-10C Thunderbolt II, EC-130H Compass Call, HC-130J Super Hercules, HH-60G Pavehawk and F-16C/D Fighting Falcon as well as Aerospace Ground Equipment and general maintenance processes and procedures,” said Master Sgt. Bryan Stevens, 372nd TRS, Det. 11, production superintendent. “We also provide the 3-level awarding training course for A-10 crew chiefs en route to their first permanent duty stations, supporting six MAJCOMs.”

This small, but mighty unit not only trains many Airmen on improving their skills, but is also the next stop for Mission Ready Airmen — brand new Air Force personnel who have graduated from maintenance technical school.

“We have a group of instructors here that teach the MRA,” said Staff Sgt. Bradley Stallings, 372nd TRS, Det. 11, hydraulics instructor. “These Airmen come from technical school and they stop here before they reach their next base, so that way when they get to their base, they are proficient.”

The detachment also provides in-depth training for the AF Repair Enhancement Programs of Maintenance Groups. They can also send their instructors to provide mobile training support to address training gaps, new equipment, and foreign partners.

Whether it’s new or experienced Airmen, training the Air Force’s finest maintainers into bettering their skillset is this unit’s number one priority, impacting not only D-M, but the entire Air Force.

“The real significance of our unit is the massive reach of the training we provide,” Stevens said. “Not only do we train students from the flightline and back shops of Davis-Monthan, who can apply it in their own training programs and at future assignments, but we also train Airmen from around the world. The men and women of our unit work hard to provide real impacts to Air Force missions all over the globe.”















