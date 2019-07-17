354th Bulldogs deployment

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 2, 2019. The primary functions of the A-10 are close air support, airborne forward air control and combat search and rescue.





Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron stand in line to check-in at their pre-deployment in processing at the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2019. Over 300 personnel, 324 short tons of cargo and 12 A-10 Thunderbolt II’s deployed from Davis-Monthan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.





Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron are briefed on procedures to follow while they complete processing prior to departing for their deployment from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2019. Airmen had multiple tasks to complete throughout the night to include weighing their bags and receiving several briefings.





Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron load bags on a carrier truck on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2019. The deployment and distribution flight from the 355th LRS was responsible for loading and shipping 324 short tons of cargo.





Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron load onto an Omni Air International Boeing 737 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 8, 2019. Of the over 300 Airmen that deployed from the 354th FS, they covered a total of 19 different career fields including pilots and maintainers.





An Omni Air International Boeing 737 takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 8, 2019. The 354th Fighter Squadron Airmen deployed to an undisclosed location in Southeast Asia for the next 7 months.