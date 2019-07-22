823rd MXS redesignated as 855th AMXS

Chief Master Sgt. Jason A. Breitmaier, superintendent 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maj. Jonathan J. St Peter, commander 855th AMXS, unveil the 855th AMXS guidon at a redesignation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 11, 2019. The 855th AMXS maintains and repairs HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters at Nellis.





Col. Barton D. Kenerson, commander 355th Maintenance Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., speaks at the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron redesignation ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 11, 2019. The 355th MXG directs component repair, equipment maintenance, sortie production, and overall daily maintenance operations for the 355th Wing and associate units.





The 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unveils their new patch and mascot at a redesignation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 11, 2019. Their mascot the “Helo Monster” a combination of helicopter and gila monster, a desert reptile native to southern Nevada and Arizona, representing Nellis AFB and the 355th Maintenance Group, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. Black and yellow represent day and night as the squadron operates 24 hours a day. The green feet on the mountain represent the rescue community and the adverse terrain in which they operate.





Capt. Linh P. Tran, Helicopter Maintenance Unit officer-in-charge, 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, looks at the new 855th AMXS guidon at a redesignation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 11, 2019. The 855th AMXS maintains HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters, whose primary mission is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations in hostile environments.