Blood drive comes to D-M

The Armed Services Blood Program is coming to Davis-Monthan Aug. 5. They will be conducting a blood drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Benko Gym. The blood drive is open to all service members, their spouses and Defense Department civilians.

The ASBP is the official military blood program, and its mission is to provide quality blood products and services for all worldwide customers in peace and war. The ASBP is a triservice organization comprised of donor centers from the Army, Air Force and Navy. They are the sole provider of blood to Iraq and Afghanistan. Donations directly support military service members and their families worldwide to include military hospitals, ships, combat support hospitals and medics on the frontline. All blood that is collected will be in Iraq or Afghanistan within four days of collection. While ASBP’s first priority is providing for wounded warriors in overseas operations, they also provide blood to Soldiers, family members and retirees at military treatment facilities. This is a great way for service members and civilians to support the warfighter. One donation could save three people’s lives.

Service members, dependents, and DOD civilians are the backbone of the ASBP. No one plans on needing blood; however, when accidents, injuries or illness occur, military service members and their families worldwide can rest assured that a donor’s selfless contribution could help save their life. Give the gift of life, come out to support the ASBP and save a complete stranger.

To make an appointment, call 520-228-0916 or 520-228-2681 or by e-mailing tyler.j.smith234.mil@mail.mil or jefonda.r.smith.mil@mail.mil. If you received an email link you may sign up directly through that as well. Walk-ins are welcome. For members on FLY status, please note there is a 24-hour DNIF period after blood donation.