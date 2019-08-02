D-M Thrift Shop funds scholarships, charities

The Davis-Monthan Thrift Shop is a non-profit organization that serves the local military community. It is staffed by volunteers from both the Enlisted Spouses Association and the Officers’ Spouses Club, as well as retired military and family members.

The volunteers are the heart of the organization, with some having worked for the organization for more than 20 years. Their dedication is the reason the thrift shop has been so successful over the years and makes it a great place to work.

The thrift shop is open for business 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and the first Saturday of the month, except July. Consignments are accepted 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Consignors receive 70% of what their items sell for and 30% goes to the thrift shop. All donations can be brought in or dropped off 24/7 at the gated area behind the building.

Everyone who has access to the base is invited to shop during business hours with payment options including cash, check or credit card.

Proceeds from thrift shop sales, a combined effort between the D-M OSC and ESA organizations, go directly to fund scholarships for military spouses and their children as well as other charitable activities. One example occurred on April 25 when the DM OSC, in partnership with the Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club, hosted the 2019 Military Scholarship Program Awards Banquet where awards totaling $40,000 were presented to 19 applicants. Thanks to a generous contribution from a member of the DM Retired Officers’ Spouses Club, the OSC was able to increase the total number of scholarships to 16, while the Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club distributed $10,000 to three recipients.

For more information, contact the DM Thrift Shop management team at 520-207-9275 or visit the shop in Bldg. 6040 (5950 E. Quijota Blvd). You can also follow us on Facebook @Davis Monthan Thrift Shop.