ACC Command Chief visits DM

The 355th Wing leads the Air Force in high-end readiness as an operational, warfighting base with 11,000 Airmen that directly support four combatant commanders.

Chief Master Sgt. David W. Wade, Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Combat Command, was able to experience Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.’s dynamic mission set first hand during a base tour, Aug. 1-2, 2019.

Wade visited multiple squadrons, interacted with the Airmen and immersed himself in the daily activities these Airmen experience.

Davis-Monthan‘s 355th Component Maintenance Squadron’s TF-34 Propulsion Flight was included as one of the numerous stops made during the tour. The TF-34 Propulsion Flight maintains and repairs A-10 Thunderbolt II engines that have sustained damage, as well as keep a stock pile of spares. They provide support with war-ready engines for contingency operations and training – not only for Davis-Monthan’s operational readiness but for several other bases as well.

Another contributing factor to Davis-Monthan’s constant state of readiness for the high-end fight is the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron’s Armament Flight.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashton Dozier, 355th EMS Armament Flight supervisor, led Chief Wade’s tour of the flight. Dozier shared the flight’s responsibilities for inspecting and maintaining alternate mission equipment such as missile and rocket launchers and bomb racks, in addition to the A-10s weapons system. Dozier also highlighted the 30 mm GAU-8 Avenger Gatling gun, the A-10s primary weapons system.

“Most people don’t think about this [the armament shop] and all the wiring and troubleshooting that takes place,” said Wade. “Thank you for what you guys do, we really appreciate you.”

These are just two of the 58 squadrons that make up Davis-Monthan. The dynamic, forward thinking Airmen assigned to these squadrons all directly contribute to the wing’s ability to wield rapid combat power at a moment’s notice and continuously improve the wing as it leads the Air Force in high-end readiness.