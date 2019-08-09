Red Flag-Rescue emphasizes high-end readiness

The crew of a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron prepare to evacuate an isolated person during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2019. Red Flag-Rescue gives joint service personnel an opportunity to build fundamental combat search and rescue skills to fight in and out of contested environments. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan)

U.S. Air Force Joint Combat assets from around the country are scheduled to conduct Red Flag-Rescue 19-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2019.

Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise. As a joint-force experience, it provides realistic combat search and rescue training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments.

Red Flag-Rescue provides Airmen the opportunity to participate in a realistic combat training exercise that will prepare them for the high-end fight,” said Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron approaches the runway to land during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 8, 2019. Red Flag-Rescue gives joint service members a high-end training experience that uses multi-functional personnel to improve pilot and crew readiness capabilities. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan)

Red Flag-Rescue will allow aircrew and operators from across the United States the opportunity to hone their high-end readiness. The exercise allows for Air Force assets to operate after the initial days of a conflict where it becomes possible for forces to conduct CSAR operations.

“When we exercise, our Airmen train to win and we work closely with our service partners to assure our country that the United States Air Force is prepared to meet any threat,” Rosebrough said.

Units from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army will collaborate for the two week exercise.
 

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 58th Rescue Squadron prepare to recover a Norwegian Royal Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape school commanding officer acting as an isolated person for a scenario during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2019. Red Flag-Rescue gives joint service personnel an opportunity to build fundamental combat search and rescue skills to fight in and out of contested environments. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan)

 
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron prepare for take off during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 8, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan)

 
Tech. Sgt. Brian Nosich, 211th Rescue Squadron loadmaster, directs U.S. Army special forces soldiers onto a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Hercules during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 at Flagstaff, Ariz., May 8, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook
)

 
The crew of a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron prepare to evacuate an isolated person during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1 near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 9, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Duncan C. Bevan)

 
A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Hercules sits on the flightline at Flagstaff, Ariz., during exercise Red Flag-Rescue 19-1, May 8, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)

