Red Flag-Rescue emphasizes high-end readiness

U.S. Air Force Joint Combat assets from around the country are scheduled to conduct Red Flag-Rescue 19-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2019.

Red Flag-Rescue is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise. As a joint-force experience, it provides realistic combat search and rescue training in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments.

Red Flag-Rescue provides Airmen the opportunity to participate in a realistic combat training exercise that will prepare them for the high-end fight,” said Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

Red Flag-Rescue will allow aircrew and operators from across the United States the opportunity to hone their high-end readiness. The exercise allows for Air Force assets to operate after the initial days of a conflict where it becomes possible for forces to conduct CSAR operations.

“When we exercise, our Airmen train to win and we work closely with our service partners to assure our country that the United States Air Force is prepared to meet any threat,” Rosebrough said.

Units from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army will collaborate for the two week exercise.



















