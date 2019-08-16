355th EMS gives A-10 Demo Team new look

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

Airmen assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron prepare to wash an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2019. The A-10 will be repainted to resemble a P-51 Mustang from the World War II era and flown in demostrations during the 2020 airshow season.
 

