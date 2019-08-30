COMACC visits Davis-Monthan

Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, attends a briefing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2019. Leaders from the 355th Wing briefed Holmes on various topics such as Southern Arizona airspace reutilization and expansion, and 355th WG reorganization.





Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Waite, Det. 1, 563rd Operations Support Squadron commander, with a Cheney award at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019. Waite was the mission commander and flight lead for two challenging and dynamic civil search and rescue missions, which ultimately saved four lives.





Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, departs Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2019. Holmes assisted the 355th Wing and Red-Flag Rescue leadership vector decisions such as perfecting Davis-Monthan’s dynamic wing concept, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s construction projects and the installation’s priority in leading the way in resiliency.





Airmen attend a ceremony during the commander of Air Combat Command’s visit to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes personally recognized Airmen with the ACC 2018 SpecWar award, the Cheney award and recognition coins for the pararescuemen that rescued injured fishermen nearly 1,300 miles southwest of San Diego.





Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, attends a Red Flag Rescue briefing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019. Holmes assisted the 355th Wing and Red-Flag Rescue leadership vector decisions such as perfecting Davis-Monthan’s dynamic wing concept, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s construction projects and the installation’s priority in leading the way in resiliency.





Airmen pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019. Holmes personally recognized the Airmen who aided in the rescue of two crewmembers of the Tamar, a Slovenian-owned ship damaged by an explosion in 2017.





Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, presents four Guardian Angel Airmen with the 2018 ACC outstanding Pararescuemen awards at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019. The Airmen are assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB; the 304th RQS, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore.; 58th RQS, Nellis AFB, Nev.; and the 720th Special Tactics Group, Hurlburt Field, Fla.