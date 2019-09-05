Mission Book page 3

355th Mission Support Group

Provide for the operation, maintenance and security of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and facilities in support of assigned, attached, dispersed or en route and alert units. Provide support for associate units as directed by specific agreement. Train and posture for immediate worldwide deployment of combat support elements in support of higher headquarters tasking.

355th Security Forces Squadron

Provides peerless security force protection and flexible combat support both at home and abroad. The SFS “Desert Defenders” conduct worldwide force protection and security operations by guarding Noble Eagle alert fighter aircraft, seven flying squadrons, 4,400 tactical and stored aircraft spread over 13,000 acres, valued at more than $32.3 billion.

355th Force Support Squadron

Created in August 2008, the 355th FSS is a hybrid organization melding the components of the services, manpower, and personnel functional specialties. The 355th FSS is comprised of Airmen, civilian and contract employees. It provides the Desert Lightning team combat and community support by delivering morale, welfare, recreation, manpower and personnel programs services for more than 7,000 active-duty, 3,400 civilian employees, 10,000 dependents and approximately 25,000 retirees assigned to 355th Wing, mission partner organizations and the Davis-Monthan communities.

355th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Plans, supplies and distributes logistical support in-garrison and within the deployed environment while continually supporting the war fighter with anything, anytime, anywhere. The squadron consists of a broad spectrum of diverse flights, including the Vehicle Maintenance Flight, the Materiel Management Flight, the Fuels Management Flight and the Deployment and Distribution Flight.

355th Civil Engineer Squadron

Nearly 400 military and civilian engineers comprise the 355th CES. Their efforts provide the 355th Wing and D-M teammates with a platform from which to train, operate and deploy. The 355th CES employs sound asset management principles enabling D-M members to successfully continue the base mission every day while simultaneously ensuring the base has the capacity to meet the needs of tomorrow’s Air Force. The 355th CES is responsible for many of the behind-the scenes base functions including maintenance of all facilities, properly functioning utilities, unaccompanied housing and environmental management. They also plan, program and execute all construction on base to the tune of nearly $40-$50 million annually. They are ready for any emergency at any given time and include the members of Fire Emergency Services, Readiness and Emergency Management, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

355th Contracting Squadron

The 355th Contracting Squadron assures high quality and timely customer support consistent with federal acquisition regulations and public law for optimum mission execution. The squadron directs contracting programs in excess of $80 million annually for the acquisition and administration of commodities, services and construction requirements in support of the 355th Wing and 24 tenant units at D-M. The squadron also manages one of the largest government purchase card programs in Air Combat Command valued at more than $35 million.

355th Communications Squadron

The 355th Communications Squadron provides world class communications capabilities to D-M warfighters to ensure they have the information they need, when they need it. The Airmen of the 355th CS provide the operation and maintenance of the entire communications infrastructure on the base. The communications infrastructure is a very large network of systems that is comprised of classified/unclassified computer networks, radio systems, telephone switches, and air traffic control and landing systems. The 355th CS oversees base records management, web page content, and computer resource accountability programs as well as publications, forms, and instructions, and the official mail center. In addition, the squadron manages the unit-level theater battle management core systems, information protection office, and time compliance network orders.

355th Medical Group

Ensures combat medical readiness of the Desert Lightning Team for global contingencies.

With an authorized staff of 407 and a resource allocation totaling $26 million, the Medical Group ensures that warriors at Davis-Monthan are medically fit-to-fight. In addition to training and equipping/manning 25 mobility teams, we strive to promote the health and wellness of the Davis-Monthan community by meeting the health care needs of our 47,000 eligible Defense Department beneficiaries. The Desert Lightening Medics also promote preventive medicine programs to maintain maximum Air Force readiness and monitor the environment and occupational work areas for hazards while supporting worldwide contingency operations.

Mission: Provide high-quality healthcare and ready medics, to generate and sustain healthy combat-capable forces

Vision: The Air Force’s Premier Warrior Medics and Trusted Care Team…Integrated, Agile, Optimized!

Strategic goals include continuous medical readiness, zero preventable harm, disruptive innovation culture and promoting a health and high performing population

355th Wing staff agencies

The wing staff agencies are a diverse network of departments. Their primary goals are customer service, base coordination, community relations and safety while simultaneously providing direct support to the 355th Wing commander in order to meet mission requirements and Desert Lightning Team members’ needs.

Public Affairs

Studio photography – We offer studio services for official portraits, passport and deployment-related imagery.

Media operations – One-step information source regarding contact between military personnel and media outlets.

Community relations – PA maintains ties with the Tucson community and ensures both the community and base populace stay informed about events and important activities.

Command Post

The wing commander’s 24/7 operations center; his eyes and ears to the entire installation. The command post emergency actions cell monitors emergency response activity, base law enforcement, and responds to emergency action messages and readiness condition changes from higher headquarters. We process quick reaction checklists for local emergencies, command and control requirements and conduct operational reporting. During higher states of readiness and in times of emergencies the command post is combined with the 355th Wing battle staff and its support battle staff, fully activating Davis-Monthan’s crisis response and management capability.

Equal Opportunity

Committed to providing superior support to senior leadership, unit leadership, unit commanders, tenant organizations, and D-M team community by enhancing unit cohesion for maximum mission effectiveness in areas concerning equal opportunity and human relations.

Inspector General

Responsible to the 355th Wing commander for the quality, credibility and effectiveness of the inquiries, complaints and fraud, waste and abuse programs at D-M. At the direction of the commander, the IG office investigates complaint allegations and makes recommendations for resolution. It coordinates with higher headquarters IG offices, Secretary of the Air Force/legislative liaison, and Air Combat Command staff directorates to respond to high-level inquiries. It manages, monitors, and reports on the actions of audit, inspection, and investigation regarding Defense Hotline disclosures and acts as the wing liaison for all Congressional inquiries.