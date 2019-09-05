Mission Book page 4

Mission partners

309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group

History: Immediately after World War II, the Army’s San Antonio Air Technical Service Command established a storage facility for B-29 and C-47 aircraft at Davis-Monthan AFB. Today, this facility is the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, which has grown to include more than 4,400 aircraft and 13 aerospace vehicles from the Air Force, Navy-Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, and several federal agencies including NASA.

Mission: A one-of-a-kind specialized facility within the Air Force Materiel Command structure, it provides critical aerospace maintenance and regeneration capabilities for Joint and Allied/Coalition warfighters in support of global operations and agile combat support for a wide range of military operations.

372nd Training Squadron, Detachment 11

Specifically dedicated to improving maintenance Airmen skills surrounding the many lethal aircraft assigned to the 355th Wing. Their main focus is to deliver major command-directed and unit-requested training throughout the Air Force aircraft maintenance field focusing on advanced skills and additional hands-on experience.

755th Operations Support Squadron

Supports 55th Electronic Combat Group combat missions and contingency taskings. Performs command and control warfare analysis, targeting, and intelligence support and directs operational support functions including weapons and tactics training for all U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircrews. Conduct initial academic and flying training for 20 crew positions and 200 students while managing 17 major command syllabi.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations was established in 1949 as a separate operating agency under the staff supervision of the Inspector General. AFOSI is the primary U.S. Air Force investigative agency for major crimes. The scope of AFOSI’s mission has evolved significantly. Today, the AFOSI mission includes criminal investigations, counterespionage, counterintelligence, anti-terrorism, technical and forensic support, fraud and environmental crimes, and protective services operations.

A-10 C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team brings the aircraft to airshows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog.”

They perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force. Additionally, the team brings attention to our proud history by flying formations with historical aircraft in the Air Force Heritage Flight.

55th Electronic Combat Group

Provides combat-ready EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, crews, maintenance and operational support to combatant commanders. The group also plans and executes information operations, including information warfare and electronic attack, in support of theater campaign plans. Members of the 55th ECG conduct EC-130H aircrew initial qualification and difference training for 20 aircrew specialties and support operational and force development testing and evaluation for new aircraft systems.

41st and 43rd Electronic Combat Squadrons

The 41st Electronic Combat Squadron was activated at D-M in July 1980 and the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron was activated at D-M April 1, 1992. Accomplishing the Compass Call mission, both squadrons provide vital capabilities in the realm of electronic warfare for the Air Force and are poised for immediate deployment to specific theater contingencies. The unit’s combat mission is to support tactical air, ground and naval operations by confusing the enemy’s defenses and disrupting its command and control capabilities. However, they each have a different area of responsibility. Both squadrons operate the EC-130H aircraft, a specially configured version of the Air Force’s proven C-130 transport. To execute its unique missions, the aircraft were modified with electronic countermeasures systems, specialized jamming equipment, the capability to aerial refuel, as well as upgraded engines and avionics. Modifications made to the aircraft vary between the two squadrons, to help each squadron meet its specific mission-oriented needs.

755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Provides war-fighting commanders with combat ready EC-130H Compass Call aircraft to expeditiously execute information warfare and electronic attack operations. Plans and executes all on-equipment maintenance actions for 14 EC-130H and one TC-130H aircraft, including launch and recovery, scheduled inspections, servicing and component replacement. They also conduct all maintenance training, aircrew debriefing and supply functions.

Detachment 3, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron

Detachment 3 is one of 13 operations training development detachments located throughout Air Combat Command and was established Oct. 1, 1991, as a major command special activity when control for operations training development reverted from tactical training wings to Headquarters, Tactical Air Command. Approximately 21 people are assigned to Detachment 3. Represented specialties include A-10 instructor pilots and EC-130H Compass Call subject matter advisors for mission and flight crew positions, education, training, instructional systems development specialist, editorial experts, and computer resource management specialists. The mission is to develop, manage and maintain all formal training syllabi and supporting courseware for the A-10 and EC-130H Compass Call weapon systems assigned to D-M. Provides Contracted Aircrew Training and Courseware Development contract expertise and performs quality assurance functions on contracts valued at more than $20 million.