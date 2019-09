Airman 1st Class Tariq Rashaad Jenkins of the 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away July 29, 2019.

Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate may contact the Summary Courts Officer, Capt. Alexander Furnival, at 520-228-3880 or via email at alexander.furnival.1@us.af.mil.