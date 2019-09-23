POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony 2019

A POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed each year on the third Friday of September to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.





The POW/MIA Table is displayed on stage during a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019. The POW/MIA Table is set with symbolic elements in honor of those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.





U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Retired David S. Williams speaks during a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony held at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019. Williams shared his experiences as a prisoner of war when he was shot down and captured by Iraqi Forces.





A POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed each year on the third Friday of September to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.





Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Honor Guard posts colors during a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony held at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed each year on the third Friday of September to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.