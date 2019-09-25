Davis-Monthan Boneyard Run 2019

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is hosting the Annual Desert Boneyard Run at the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG), Oct. 5, 2019.

This 5K/10K will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to the public. It allows participants to run through the largest air power reservoir in the world and experience more than 4,000 aircraft that call the AMARG home. The AMARG houses aircraft from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and several federal agencies including NASA.

Outside of the run, the only way the public can experience the AMARG at Davis-Monthan is by bus tours hosted by the Pima Air and Space Museum. This race allows participants to run in an exciting environment that is unique to Davis-Monthan and Tucson, Arizona.

All proceeds from the Boneyard Run at the AMARG will be put towards the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation fund that benefits Davis-Monthan Airmen and their families.

Online registration for the event will last until October 4 with prices varying depending on the age bracket and the length of the race chosen.

For more information about the race visit dmfss.com/boneyardrun.



