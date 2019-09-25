DM hosts Civil Air Patrol “Fly-Day”

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona hosted a Cadet Orientation Flight “Fly-Day” with Civil Air Patrol on base, Sept. 22, 2019.

The event included the execution of 26 cadet orientation flights, supported by six Arizona Wing Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 aircraft, as well as tours to help the cadets learn more about aviation.

“Today we are focusing on two missions of the Civil Air Patrol, cadet programs and aerospace education,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Malan, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot and Arizona Wing CAP member. “We combined the orientation flights with tours to give cadets two different perspectives of flying by seeing it from the inside and outside of the cockpit.”

Cadets not actively flying toured the 47th FS, flightline, 924th Maintenance Squadron engines back-shop, air traffic control tower and Tucson Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facilities. They also had the opportunity to compare the basic structure and aircraft parts of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to the Cessna 182 aircraft.

“The tours are super interesting with a lot to learn behind the scenes on how to fly, and it shows cadets different jobs and opportunities in aerospace,” said Alana Petersen, Davis-Monthan Composite Squadron 334 cadet deputy commander.

Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit organization that is the official auxiliary for the Air Force and works to inspire cadets, 12-21 years old, to pursue a career in aviation.

“This event will help grow the relationship between the Tucson community and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as a whole,” said Malan. “In addition, it is grooming tomorrow’s leaders. This will inspire tomorrow’s Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers and Marines as well as civic leaders such as congressmen and senators.”

This event highlights the commitment Davis-Monthan has to building positive relationships with the local community and organizations, while building a more ready and more lethal force by inspiring the next generation of pilots and decision makers for the Air Force.







