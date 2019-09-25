DM hosts Civil Air Patrol “Fly-Day”

A Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 Skylane prepares for an orientation flight while on the flightline during a “Fly-Day” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2019. The Fly-Day included 26 cadet orientation flights and educated cadets about aviation. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona hosted a Cadet Orientation Flight “Fly-Day” with Civil Air Patrol on base, Sept. 22, 2019. 

The event included the execution of 26 cadet orientation flights, supported by six Arizona Wing Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 aircraft, as well as tours to help the cadets learn more about aviation.

“Today we are focusing on two missions of the Civil Air Patrol, cadet programs and aerospace education,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Malan, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot and Arizona Wing CAP member. “We combined the orientation flights with tours to give cadets two different perspectives of flying by seeing it from the inside and outside of the cockpit.”

Cadets not actively flying toured the 47th FS, flightline, 924th Maintenance Squadron engines back-shop, air traffic control tower and Tucson Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facilities. They also had the opportunity to compare the basic structure and aircraft parts of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to the Cessna 182 aircraft.

Civil Air Patrol cadets and leaders pose for a group photo on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2019. CAP is a non-profit organization that is the official auxiliary for the Air Force and works to inspire cadets, 12-21 years old, to pursue a career in aviation. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

“The tours are super interesting with a lot to learn behind the scenes on how to fly, and it shows cadets different jobs and opportunities in aerospace,” said Alana Petersen, Davis-Monthan Composite Squadron 334 cadet deputy commander.

Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit organization that is the official auxiliary for the Air Force and works to inspire cadets, 12-21 years old, to pursue a career in aviation.

“This event will help grow the relationship between the Tucson community and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as a whole,” said Malan. “In addition, it is grooming tomorrow’s leaders. This will inspire tomorrow’s Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers and Marines as well as civic leaders such as congressmen and senators.”

This event highlights the commitment Davis-Monthan has to building positive relationships with the local community and organizations, while building a more ready and more lethal force by inspiring the next generation of pilots and decision makers for the Air Force.
 

Civil Air Patrol cadets learn about air traffic control tower functions from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Malan, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot and Arizona Wing CAP member, while on a tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2019. Cadets that were not on an orientation flight toured the 47th FS, 924th Maintenance Squadron engines back-shop, air traffic control tower and other facilities. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

 
Civil Air Patrol cadets learn about 924th Maintenance Squadron propulsion back-shop functions from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Hart, 924th MXS propulsion back-shop flight chief, while on a tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2019. Cadets toured the 47th FS, engines back-shop, air traffic control tower and other facilities. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

