December 16, 2016
 

Christmas comes early for some Edwards’ children

Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong

Brand new bicycles arrived at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Exchange parking lot Dec. 13, 2016, to be handed out to dozens of children as an early Christmas gift. Volunteers from Northrop Grumman at U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., unloaded small, super hero-themed tricycles, boys’ and girls’ bikes and mountain bikes. The Huffy-brand bicycle kits were purchased by Northrop and assembled by employees during their build-a-bike event at their Palmdale facility. The Edwards First Sergeants Council assisted Northrop in their donation by identifying military families that would benefit from some extra assistance during the holiday season. After coordinating with superintendents and direct supervisors, the first sergeants provided a list of ages to Northrop to ensure that children ages four-to-teen received the right-sized bike for the holidays.



 

History in transit

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball The twin tail sections from a disassembled C-119B “Flying Boxcar” are positioned for loading onto A C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Del., on the flightline of Edwards Air Force...
 
e-Deliver tax forms save services money

The holiday season is in full swing, which means there is a slim chance you are worrying about tax prep season, right? Of course you’re not. Taxes aren’t usually something you worry about until after the New Year, but now is actually a great time to think about switching your tax forms to electronic delivery,...
 
Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Requirements outlined for registration, storage, transport of weapons on base

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Senior Airman Preston Pearce, 412th Security Forces Squadron armorer, checks out a weapon to another SFS member. The SFS recently briefed privately owned weapons registration, storage an...
 
