Desert Eagle – Edwards


Health & Safety

January 13, 2017
 

Smoking-related fires are 100 percent preventable

Timothy Johnson
Edwards AFB, Calif.

eafb-smoking
For many years now, cigarette smoking has been prohibited in Air Force buildings.

Although using organizations have a responsibility of providing an adequate number of ashtrays or ash receptacles for every authorized smoking area, proper disposal of smoking material must start with the smoker, ensuring that a cigarette is put out, all the way, every time.

Smoking material may only be disposed of in approved containers specifically designed for smoking material.  Waste, trash or any other combustible materials is never permitted to be placed in ashtrays or other approved receptacles.  Facility managers must ensure designated tobacco use areas are inspected frequently to ensure containers for disposal of smoking material are emptied frequently, ensuring the contents are completely saturated with water prior to disposal in outside waste dumpsters. Flammable materials should not be allowed to accumulate in the area. Man-made rubbish and natural sources like excess vegetation, fallen leaves and pine needles should be cleared from the area regularly.

Never throw smoking materials out of a car window. Always use your car’s ashtray and make sure that all cigarette butts are completely out before throwing them into the trash. As a reminder, all discarded material thrown from a vehicle is considered littering — even cigarette butts.

In the event a smoking-related fire begins it is important to remember the following steps:
* Remain calm
* Call the fire department via 911, or 661-277-4540 from a cell phone
* Answer all the emergency operator’s questions
* Proceed to a safe area away from the fire, ensuring others stay away
* Give pertinent information to first arriving firefighters
* Inform your supervisor of your well-being as well as accounting for your co-workers.

Only attempt to extinguish the fire yourself after all other steps are performed and you have been properly trained in the use of portable fire extinguishing equipment.  Fires that have already spread away from where they originally began cannot be extinguished with hand-held extinguishers; you must ensure professional firefighters are called in! 

Smoking-related fires are 100 percent preventable when the proper steps are taken to safely maintain tobacco use areas and completely extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials correctly.

As always, if people are looking for help quitting smoking, tobacco cessation classes are available at 412th Aerospace Medicine Health Promotions. Eugene McClelland is the manager and can be reached at 661-277-9427.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

Pirates take title at 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson The Pirates of the 31st Test and Evaluation Aircraft Maintenance Unit won the 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition Jan. 3, 2016. The “Pirates” from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Los Angeles County Air Show scholarship program deadline extended

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin has extended the STEM Scholarship Program Application deadline to Feb. 5, 2017. A minimum of three students will be recognized and rewarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each. To be eligible for the Los Angeles County Air Show STEM Scholarship, applicants must be entering...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Jet Fabara

New funnel system drastically reduces cost in fire suppression test at Edwards

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Red plastic funnels were affixed to ten fire suppression foam dispensers in Hangar 1820’s west side to conduct a test of the fire suppression system Jan. 8. Base civil engineers and the...
 
Full Story »

 