419th offers inaugural CTF immersion tour

The first Monday of the month is considered training day for most units at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Feb. 6, 2017, was no different, but this training day offered something new to Team Edwards.

More than 60 Team Edwards members gathered at South Base for an immersion tour of the 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Combined Test Force.

According to CTF director Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, the tour was part of the 412th Test Wing Strategic Action Plan for fiscal year 2017, to “Inspire our people through exposure to the flight test mission.”

“The intent is to get Airmen who are unaware of the base’s overall mission out to CTFs and immerse them in what we do,” Middleton said.

The visitors were treated to a CTF mission brief along with an aircraft-specific mission brief and question-and-answer session planeside for all of the bombers in the CTF – the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress. While the tour groups visited each bomber, Middleton said his vision was that the impact would be much more profound “if we treat this as an immersion rather than just a tour of each jet.”

Since the immersions are part of the Strategic Action Plan, Team Edwards members can anticipate future opportunities to visit and learn about other units. Currently, the next visit is planned for the 416th Flight Test Squadron on Team Edwards’ next training day, March 6. 2017.

