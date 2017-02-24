Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

February 24, 2017
 

Team tests ground equipment concept demonstrator here

Tags:
Christopher Ball
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Staff Sgt. Steven Schrader (left) and Staff Sgt. Alex Rini, 412th Logistics Test Squadron, discuss the progress of the C-17 portion of the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Pathfinder tests. The nearly zero noise of the HEF allows maintainers to converse without the use of the aircraft’s internal communication system.

A team working with the 412th Logistics Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently completed tests on an all-electric aircraft power supply unit here.

Called the Hybrid Electric Flight Line Cart Technology Pathfinder, this unit was the first step in developing a new system for providing electric power to aircraft during maintenance on the flightline and inside hangars.

Aircraft produce their own electric power when the engines are running, but when the engines are off maintainers performing system checks and other maintenance typically rely on a diesel generator to support electrical power requirements.

Tom Layne, a representative from the Air Force Reseach Laboratory, said this concept demonstrator is essentially a large bank of batteries coupled with the necessary power conditioning equipment to make the machine compatible with multiple types of aircraft.

Representatives from the Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Concurrent Technology Corporation — the contractor that built the power supply — and the 412th MXLS successfully ran the unit through its paces on the Edwards flightline, testing it with an F-16, a KC-135, and the biggest power draw, a C-17.

Layne said the idea was to leverage developing technologies to make a power unit that is cleaner, safer, and more robust with less maintenance.

“Why do we have electric cars, but we’re still running diesel generators for aircraft maintenance?” he asked.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Ryan Tipton, 412th Maintenance Squadron, fires up a legacy diesel generator to recharge the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Pathfinder on the flightline here. The HEF maintained enough power to complete the required C-17 checks before it was due a recharge.

The unit is designed to charge overnight on the standard power grid, or it can be quickly recharged on the flightline using existing diesel generators. Staff Sgt. Steven Schrader, a logistics test evaluator with the 412th MXLS, said that during the C-17 testing, the crew completed all the tasks before the unit needed a recharge.

“Then we threw more at it,” he said. “It worked!”

Tech. Sgt. Kevin Mathis, 412th MXLS logistics test evaluator, commented on the robustness of the unit, which goes by the acronym HEF, compared to the legacy diesel systems.

“When you’re working with a C-17, and you perform a rapid succession of checks, a diesel generator can’t handle the load,” he said. “If this happens, you have to shut down and reset the whole system.”

Some of the advantages of this system, according to Layne of AFRL, are lower noise and emissions than a conventional diesel generator and less maintenance.

Staff Sgt. Alex Rini, a logistics test evaluator with the 412th MXLS, commented on the decreased noise. “The lack of noise from the diesel generator gives us increased situational awareness,” he said. “This means improved safety.”

Another benefit of the decreased noise level was evident when Rini and Schrader were able to talk from the ground to the cockpit without the use of the aircraft’s communication system during the C-17 test.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

The test team monitors the HEF during the C-17 portion of the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Pathfinder tests. The HEF was a concept demonstrator built to explore an all-electric or hybrid electrical power supply for use by flightline maintainers. Some possible advantages are lower noise, less emissions and less maintenance than the diesel generators currently in use.

Following the physical tests, the team discussed the pros and cons of the system, and talked about the future of the system.

“We’re going to take what we’ve learned, and look at the next step,” Said R.J. Youngo, LT&E flight chief. “What’s the way forward? Pure battery? Hybrid?”

According to Layne, one of the next steps is to reduce the overall size of the HEF to make it more manageable for the maintainers.

“We’re going to see if it works, then we’re going to shrink it,” he said. “The most important thing is the guys using it.”

And those guys spoke highly of the HEF.

“It’s always impressive when a maintainer says the new product is better than the one he’s been using,” Rini said.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Navy E6-B completes test mission at Edwards

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula An aerial view of a U.S. Navy E-6B flying over California mountains Jan. 27, 2017. A U.S. Navy E6-B recently completed testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and returned to Tinker ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Higgins

Love for flying kept last KC-135 flight engineer flying for decades

Air Force photograph by Christopher Higgins Master Sgt. Robert Self, 370th Flight Test Squadron, following his final flight Jan. 18, 2017. After a career that has spanned almost four decades, the last Air Force flight engineer ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

ALS enjoys success as it sees another large class graduate

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Left to right:: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presents an Airman Leadership School graduation certificate to Cpl. Johnathan Miller, U.S. Marine Corps VMX-22, along with...
 
Full Story »

 