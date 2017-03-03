Edwards puts on show for stars of ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’

A new Netflix show made its debut at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with a USO screening event Feb. 24 at the base theater.

“Ultimate Beastmaster” is a one-hour-long competition show featuring teams from six countries who try to make it through an obstacle course called The Beast.

The international competition has six customized broadcasts featuring local languages, competitors and hosts from each competing country. Two of the hosts, American actor Terry Crews and Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva, introduced the free USO screening at the theater along with executive producer David Broome.

“The reason why we were really excited about bringing the show to Edwards Air Force Base is because there is no better audience, no better number of people that have gone through obstacles, conquered them, crushed them and trained on them,” said Broome. “The show is full of inspiration and there’s nothing more inspiring than doing something for our Armed Forces.”

Before the screening, the celebrity visitors were given a tour of base facilities, including the tower and a visit to Hangar 1600 to meet with maintenance personnel and pose for pictures in front of aircraft.

Crews said seeing military aircraft up close, and all the work and dedication that goes into maintaining and upgrading them, made him feel safe.

“The big thing is that you always hear about [Edwards AFB] and to actually come and see it live…I was actually more impressed,” said Crews. “The honest truth is that if you run the skies you run the world, and our Air Force is the most powerful thing in the world and we have to keep it strong.”

Crews added, “It’s inspiring because of the dedication. You see every member, every person – from the person who is cleaning [an aircraft] to the person who is working on it, to the person who is fixing it and the person who is flying it – everyone is really trying to be the best in the world at what they do…There’s a reason why we’re the best air force in the world.”

The trio also visited with members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron and the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight. They observed a military working dog apprehending a mock suspect during a demonstration. Silva got the opportunity to detonate a small amount of explosives while Crews donned a bomb suit. The EOD Airmen also let Broome operate an explosive-response-team robot.

The group also visited the base library where they met with Airmen and family members before heading to the base theater for the premiere.

“It’s an honor…just meeting so many great people in our Armed Forces,” Broome said. “First and foremost it was always about the people today that we met and the generosity of their time and their warmth. My favorite part after meeting all the great people was seeing the B-52 and going into the repair and maintenance area. That was just spectacular, to be that close to that kind of machinery. To be a proud American and be that close to something we built is just amazing.”

