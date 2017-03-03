Desert Eagle – Edwards


Uncategorized

March 3, 2017
 

Edwards puts on show for stars of ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva (left) and actor Terry Crews pose for a photo with Airmen from the 412th Security Forces Squadron. The squadron put on a military working dog demonstration as part of the stars’ visit Feb. 24 to introduce the new Netflix show “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

A new Netflix show made its debut at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with a USO screening event Feb. 24 at the base theater.

“Ultimate Beastmaster” is a one-hour-long competition show featuring teams from six countries who try to make it through an obstacle course called The Beast.

The international competition has six customized broadcasts featuring local languages, competitors and hosts from each competing country. Two of the hosts, American actor Terry Crews and Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva, introduced the free USO screening at the theater along with executive producer David Broome.

“The reason why we were really excited about bringing the show to Edwards Air Force Base is because there is no better audience, no better number of people that have gone through obstacles, conquered them, crushed them and trained on them,” said Broome. “The show is full of inspiration and there’s nothing more inspiring than doing something for our Armed Forces.”

Before the screening, the celebrity visitors were given a tour of base facilities, including the tower and a visit to Hangar 1600 to meet with maintenance personnel and pose for pictures in front of aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Actor Terry Crews jumps at the chance for photos while visiting Hangar 1600 Feb. 24.

Crews said seeing military aircraft up close, and all the work and dedication that goes into maintaining and upgrading them, made him feel safe.

“The big thing is that you always hear about [Edwards AFB] and to actually come and see it live…I was actually more impressed,” said Crews. “The honest truth is that if you run the skies you run the world, and our Air Force is the most powerful thing in the world and we have to keep it strong.”

Crews added, “It’s inspiring because of the dedication. You see every member, every person – from the person who is cleaning [an aircraft] to the person who is working on it, to the person who is fixing it and the person who is flying it – everyone is really trying to be the best in the world at what they do…There’s a reason why we’re the best air force in the world.”

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Actor and “Ultimate Beastmaster” host Terry Crews talks with Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels, 412th Security Forces Squadron, following a military working dog demonstration Feb. 24.

The trio also visited with members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron and the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight. They observed a military working dog apprehending a mock suspect during a demonstration. Silva got the opportunity to detonate a small amount of explosives while Crews donned a bomb suit. The EOD Airmen also let Broome operate an explosive-response-team robot.

The group also visited the base library where they met with Airmen and family members before heading to the base theater for the premiere.

“It’s an honor…just meeting so many great people in our Armed Forces,” Broome said. “First and foremost it was always about the people today that we met and the generosity of their time and their warmth. My favorite part after meeting all the great people was seeing the B-52 and going into the repair and maintenance area. That was just spectacular, to be that close to that kind of machinery. To be a proud American and be that close to something we built is just amazing.”
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen from the 412th Security Forces Squadron put on a military working dog demonstration for guests of the new Netflix show “Ultimate Beastmaster” Feb. 24.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Actor Terry Crews gets to put on a bomb-protection suit with the help of Airmen from the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, Feb. 24.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva reacts after detonating a small amount of explosives with the help of an Airman from the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, Feb. 24.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

“Ultimate Beastmaster” executive producer David Broome, operates a robot from the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, with the guidance of a bomb technician Feb. 24.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Middle, from left to right: Mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva; executive producer David Broome; and actor Terry Crews, pose with Airmen of the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Feb. 24. The celebrity trio were brought to Edwards Air Force Base to debut a new Netflix show called the “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Mixed martial arts fighter Anderson Silva poses for photos with Airmen Feb. 24. Silva is one of the hosts of a new Netflix show called the “Ultimate Beastmaster.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Test wing commander says Air Force is ‘fired up’

Brig. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., spoke to a full house at the Antelope Valley Board of Trade’s 45th Annual Business Outlook Conference Feb 24, and told the audience the U.S. Air Force is “fired” up about its future. The theme for this year’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen can sign up now for professional enhancement courses

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Staff Sgt. Adam Joachim (left), First Term Airmen Center NCOIC, and Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, career assistance adviser, are part of the staff that will be conducting new professional dev...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Team Edwards to observe Women’s History Month

Public Law 100-9 established the Women’s History Month observance to recognize the contributions of women to American society on March 12, 1987. This observance runs throughout the month of March, highlighting both the struggles and achievements of women throughout American history. The Joint Resolution of the 100th Congress instituting Women’s History Month observed that women...
 
Full Story »

 