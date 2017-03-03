Team Edwards to observe Women’s History Month

Public Law 100-9 established the Women’s History Month observance to recognize the contributions of women to American society on March 12, 1987.

This observance runs throughout the month of March, highlighting both the struggles and achievements of women throughout American history.

The Joint Resolution of the 100th Congress instituting Women’s History Month observed that women had played and continued to play a crucial role in the economic, cultural and social life of the United States.

The theme for Women’s History Month varies from year to year. This year’s theme is Honoring Women in Labor and Business.

For the first time, the 412th Test Engineering Group will champion the Women’s History Month special observance in March.

The calendar for the Women’s History Month special observance includes several events.

* Lance Wiscamb, 812th Test Support Squadron, technical librarian, plans to emphasize the theme throughout the month of March with a display on Women and Library Leadership, highlighting the service of women in the 65 years of the technical library’s existence. Patrons may view the display on the role of women in the technical library in supporting the mission of Edwards AFB at the Technical Research Library, Bldg. 1400, Room 106. They may also browse a selection of books on women in the military.

* The Base Library will hold a special Women’s History Month themed story time and craft for toddlers and preschool children March 24 at 10 a.m. The Base Library (Bldg. 2665) will also have a display of materials relevant to Women’s History Month. For more information, contact Alison Vasquez, Base Library director, at 661-275-2665.

* The Women’s History Month planning committee and 412th TEG will cap off the month’s observance with a Women’s History Month breakfast tentatively scheduled for 8 a.m., March 30. Also look out for tidbits on Women’s History via public announcements throughout the month of March.



Women’s History Month planning meetings continue each Thursday at 10 a.m. in Bldg. 1400, Room 414, and additional volunteers are welcome. For questions, contact the planning committee chair, Simone Kelly, at 661-277-3773.