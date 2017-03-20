Indian Air Force Test Pilot School visits Edwards

The Indian Air Force Test Pilot School staff and current students consisting of 14 pilots and engineers, visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 8, 2017.

The group’s visit was part of a North American field study trip according to U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School staff.

The IAF members were given briefings on TPS programs throughout the morning and were given a base tour by 412th Test Wing Public Affairs in the afternoon.

The following day, the group visited NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The visit to Edwards was one of several stops around the United States and Canada that include a number of visits to aerospace companies.

According to its official website, the IAF flies a variety of aircraft including Russian- and French-origin fighters, and several cargo planes including C-130Js and C-17s.

The IAF Test Pilot School is part of the IAF’s Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment. Most new aircraft types and major airborne systems must have ASTE’s approval to be considered fit for service in India.