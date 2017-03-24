EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The March 2017 First Term Airman’s Center class poses for a group photo on the rooftop patio area of Club Muroc March 17, 2017 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. FTAC is a five-day course that provides informative briefings and training for newly assigned Airmen who have just arrived at their first permanent duty station. Upon completion of the course, Airmen will be better prepared to transition out of the technical training environment and into the operational Air Force. The latest class ran from March 13-17. The Edwards Professional Development team also offers Airman Professional Enhancement Courses. The program is an expansion of what the First Term Airman’s Center already has to offer. Enlisted instructors and leadership want to create a culture of development with a constant focus on professional development. From junior Airmen to senior NCOs and captains, each professional development class has up to 34 seats available and will be taught in a classroom behind the Education Center on Methusa Rd. in Bldg. 2460, Room A. Interested Airmen can search “Edwards AFB Professional Enhancement Campus” online for more information and to sign up, or call 661-277-3301. They can also locate information on Facebook by searching “Edwards AFB FTAC.”