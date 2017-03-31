Road closures in Palmdale for AV Vets4Veterans Half Marathon



The following roads will be closed April 1, 2017, in Palmdale, Calif., to facilitate the Antelope Valley Vets4Veterans half marathon.

15th West — Complete closure between Rancho & Ave O-8 from 4-11 a.m.

Avenue O8 — Complete closure between 15th West & 10th West from 4-11 a.m.

10th West, expect delays between Ave O-8 & Ave O-4 from 5-11 a.m.

Avenue O-4 — Complete closure between 10th West and Jody Lane from 5-11 a.m.

Jody Lane — Complete closure between Ave O-4 & Ave O from 5-11 a.m.

St, Andrews and La Quinta — Local access only from 5-11 a.m.

Avenue O — Lane shift from 10th West to Delta Lane. East bound traffic stops at Delta Lane, west bound traffic allowed from Division to 10th West (5-11 a.m.)

Division Street — Complete closure between Avenue O and Rancho from 5-10 a.m.

Rancho — #2 west bound lane closed between Sierra and Division from 5-10 a.m.

Sierra Hwy — #2 southbound lane, closed between Rancho and Avenue N from 5-10 a.m.

Avenue N — Complete closure between Sierra and 10th West from 5-10 a.m.