Stayin’ Alive: Edwards spouses undergo CPR training

As part of an effort to give spouses better insight to the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., mission and operations, the 412th Medical Operations Squadron held CPR and medical emergency classes during the week of April 3, 2017.

Three separate classes were conducted at the 412th Medical Group Education and Training building to ensure any and all spouses were given the chance to attend.

The attendees learned how to perform CPR on both children and adults along with short lessens on how to handle a person having a stroke, poison control and local wildlife information.

During the CPR portion, the class learned how to perform chest compressions to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, which is recommended by the American Heart Association.

The class is part of an initiative led by Pauline Schaefer, wife of Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, to help spouses become more familiarized with base operations. Last month, 40 spouses attended a special training event where they learned how the base deals with emergencies at the Crisis Action Team building.

The Edwards Officers Spouses Club hopes to arrange more events like these in the future.

“We’re trying to foster more availability for spouses to get together and learn more about the base,” said Nikki Davis, current EOSC president.

Davis added that these events are open to all spouses related to Edwards and if anyone has any ideas or recommendations for upcoming training events, they can visit the EOSC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/edwardsosc/.