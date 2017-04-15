Desert Eagle – Edwards


Health & Safety

April 15, 2017
 

Stayin’ Alive: Edwards spouses undergo CPR training

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Timothy Reynolds, 412th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician, demonstrates CPR to a class attended by base spouses April 7, 2017. The 412th MDOS held three classes during the week at the 412th Medical Group Education and Training building.

As part of an effort to give spouses better insight to the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., mission and operations, the 412th Medical Operations Squadron held CPR and medical emergency classes during the week of April 3, 2017.

Three separate classes were conducted at the 412th Medical Group Education and Training building to ensure any and all spouses were given the chance to attend.

The attendees learned how to perform CPR on both children and adults along with short lessens on how to handle a person having a stroke, poison control and local wildlife information.

During the CPR portion, the class learned how to perform chest compressions to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, which is recommended by the American Heart Association.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

As part of an effort to give spouses better insight to the Edwards mission and operations, the 412th Medical Operations Squadron held three CPR and medical emergency classes during the week of April 3, 2017.

The class is part of an initiative led by Pauline Schaefer, wife of Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, to help spouses become more familiarized with base operations. Last month, 40 spouses attended a special training event where they learned how the base deals with emergencies at the Crisis Action Team building.

The Edwards Officers Spouses Club hopes to arrange more events like these in the future.

“We’re trying to foster more availability for spouses to get together and learn more about the base,” said Nikki Davis, current EOSC president.

Davis added that these events are open to all spouses related to Edwards and if anyone has any ideas or recommendations for upcoming training events, they can visit the EOSC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/edwardsosc/.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
F35-dploy

F-35A deployment brings advanced airpower capability to Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017. The aircraft arrival marks the first ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: April 14

On this look around the Air Force, Gen. Jay Raymond, the Air Force Space Command commander, unveils three major space initiatives and the U.S. Air Force will partner with the Royal Air Force and French air force for Atlantic Trident 2017.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
eafb-pilot2

Chief test pilot wins AIAA Chanute Flight Test Award

Air Force photograph by Bobbi Zapka Bill Gray, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School chief test pilot, poses in front of the F-16 Variable In-flight Stability Test Aircraft, or VISTA. Bill Gray, the chief test pilot at the U.S. Air ...
 
Full Story »

 