Officers’ Spouses Club hands out scholarships

The Edwards Officers’ Spouses Club held their annual scholarship dinner and award ceremony April 12, 2017, at Stripes Lounge in the Oasis Community Center.

Eight local high school students were recognized and presented scholarships that will help pay for some of their college expenses.

The EOSC provided scholarships to seven of the students while the Air Force Association awarded an additional scholarship to one more student.

The EOSC thanked the Edwards Thrift Shop and its volunteers for their hard work to support the EOSC Scholarship Program.

Congratulations to all the awardees!

Scholarship Awardees

Felicia Cruz

Paraclete High School

Serena Allen

Quartz Hill High School

Haley Webb

Desert Christian High School

Jay Baird

Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Leah Wilson

Quartz Hill High School

Brendan Holland

Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Madison Sprague

Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Kevin Copeland

Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

(Air Force Association Scholarship Winner)