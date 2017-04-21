Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

April 21, 2017
 

Officers’ Spouses Club hands out scholarships

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.

The Edwards Officers’ Spouses Club held their annual scholarship dinner and award ceremony April 12, 2017, at Stripes Lounge in the Oasis Community Center.

Eight local high school students were recognized and presented scholarships that will help pay for some of their college expenses.

The EOSC provided scholarships to seven of the students while the Air Force Association awarded an additional scholarship to one more student.

The EOSC thanked the Edwards Thrift Shop and its volunteers for their hard work to support the EOSC Scholarship Program.

Congratulations to all the awardees!
Scholarship Awardees
Felicia Cruz
Paraclete High School

Serena Allen
Quartz Hill High School

Haley Webb
Desert Christian High School

Jay Baird
Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Leah Wilson
Quartz Hill High School

Brendan Holland
Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Madison Sprague
Desert Jr.-Sr. High School

Kevin Copeland
Desert Jr.-Sr. High School
(Air Force Association Scholarship Winner)



 

