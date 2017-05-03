Desert Eagle – Edwards


Uncategorized

May 3, 2017
 

Raptors take out aerial targets in missile tests

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

A team from the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron supported F-22 operational tests of air-to-air missiles against an aerial target April 18, 2017 at the Utah Test and Training Range outside Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Raptors, assigned to the 412th Wing at Edwards AFB, Calif., launched inert AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles against multiple BQM-167A sub-scale aerial targets as part of a major capability upgrade.

The F-22 completed operational tests of air-to-air missiles against an aerial target April 18 at the Utah Test and Training Range as part of a major capability upgrade.

The Raptors launched inert AIM-9 and AIM-120 missiles against multiple BQM-167A sub-scale aerial targets, marking a significant effort along the 3.2B initial operational test and evaluation upgrade timeline. The jets are assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

A team from the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron deployed from the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., to provide the flying targets in the missile tests.

“We deployed a group of 15 active duty members, government civilians and contractors to launch, fly and recover up to eight BQM-167A targets over three days,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Garrison, 82nd ATRS commander.

The 3.2B modernization update to the F-22 is the jet’s biggest capability upgrade since reaching Initial Operating Capability in December 2005. Once fielded, it will add capability boosts to U.S. Air Force air superiority and further support coalition efforts downrange.

“Because we are the only Air Force unit with the aerial target mission, we take our responsibility for developmental and operational flight testers very serious, including deployments to meet them on their local ranges,” said Garrison.

The 3.2B incremental upgrade is projected for IOT&E through Spring 2018.

The 82nd ATRS is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered. As the sole operational test wing for the U.S. Air Force, the 53rd Wing develops, test, evaluates, and delivers effective and sustainable combat capabilities to perfect lethality and survivability of the nation’s combat forces. 



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: May 2

On this look around the Air Force, the Air Force Research Lab helps reduce the C-5M Super Galaxy’s energy footprint, the Alpha Warrior fitness program is on tour and the first three enlisted RPA Airmen complete their training.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Female Airmen gain time to make separation decision when pregnant

Female Airmen now have up to 12 months after having a baby to request separation from the service under the Air Force’s new Diversity and Inclusion initiative. This policy change, effective April 26, 2017, gives female Airmen more time to better understand and assess how they can balance a military career and family needs, ensuring...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: May 1

On this look around the Air Force, two F-35As deploy to Estonia for the first time, Global Strike Command Airmen test launch a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and the 500,000th person has graduated from the Community College of the Air Force.
 
Full Story »

 