The May 2017 First Term Airman’s Center Class at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., poses for a group photo on the rooftop patio area of Club Muroc May 26, 2017. FTAC is a five-day course that provides informative briefings and training for newly assigned Airmen who have just arrived at their first permanent duty station. Upon completion of the course, Airmen will be better prepared to transition out of the technical training environment and into the operational Air Force.

The Edwards Professional Development team also offers Airman Professional Enhancement Courses. Enlisted instructors and leadership want to create a culture of development with a constant focus on professional development. From junior Airmen to senior NCOs and captains, each class has up to 34 seats available and are taught in a classroom behind the Education Center on Methusa Rd. in Bldg. 2460, Room A. Interested Airmen can search “Edwards AFB Professional Enhancement Campus” online for more information and to sign up, or call 661-277-3301. They can also locate information on Facebook by searching “Edwards AFB FTAC.”