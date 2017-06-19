Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

June 19, 2017
 

Raptor testers recognized for contributions to national defense

Tags:
Christopher Ball
Edwards AFB, Calif.

eafb-raptor
The U.S. Air Force announced June 14, 2017, that the 412th Test Wing’s F-22 Modernization Flight Test Team at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., won the 2017 Air Force Association Citation of Honor Award for their outstanding contributions to national defense.

The award recognizes the outstanding contribution of an individual or organization to the development of aerospace power for the betterment of mankind.

The F-22 Modernization Flight Test Team consists of a group of military and government civilian professional test pilots and test engineers. They are chartered with providing rapid test planning, execution and reporting on advanced weapon and avionic upgrades in support of the F-22 and Raptor war fighters deployed worldwide.

The team set benchmarks by fielding a new bombing system for the F-22 in record time, thereby enabling successful Syria strikes and earning praise from the commander of Air Combat Command. Furthermore, the team innovated a stealth measurement capability lauded by the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, enhanced F-22 reach via first flight of the low drag pylon, and boosted lethality by shooting first-ever missile systems from a Raptor.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Courtesy photograph

Edwards test pilot, TPS grad, selected as Air Force Fellows at Argonne National Laboratory

Courtesy photograph Lt. Col. Christopher Snyder has been selected for the U.S. Air Force Fellows program at Argonne National Laboratory. Science, technology and national security come together in a personal and powerful way thr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized
eafb-change

New commander for Joint Strike Fighter squadron

Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton assumed command of the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during a change of command ceremony June 9, 2017, in Hangar 1830. Hamilto...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force realigns Grand Forks AFB under ACC

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command commanders have agreed to the realignment of the 319th Air Base Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., to ACC effective June 13, 2017. The move will align Grand Forks AFB, which hosts active duty RQ-4 Global Hawk operations, under the major command that...
 
Full Story »

 