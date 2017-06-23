Desert Eagle – Edwards


Business

June 23, 2017
 

Air Force contract

Calspan Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., has been awarded a $20,907,828 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the F-16 variable stability in-flight simulator test aircraft (VISTA). Contractor will provide all maintenance and curriculum development for all Air Force Test Pilot School student sorties for the VISTA, as well as special projects. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.  This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal year 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,223,135 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center — Directorate of Contracting, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9304-17-D-0001).



 

