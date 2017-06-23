One hour, one pint, can save three lives

Just a few weeks back, 16 of our fellow Air Force Test Center Airman at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., collectively gathered and saved the lives of people they did not know.

They didn’t have capes, costumes or theme songs. They had no adoration of fans and no applause for their kind deeds.

Yet, one by one they arrived … and they took the time to help another human being in need.

Each of the 16 may have saved as many as three lives! EACH of the 16 gave about an hour of their time … and a pint of their blood.

Even with all of the advancements in modern medical science, there is still NO SUBSTITUTE for human blood! It is THE vital fluid of human life.

An unfortunate fact is each of us throughout our lifetime will personally know at least one person who requires blood. And worse yet is this; blood is much like a parachute – if it’s NOT there when you need it – chances are you’ll not need it again.

The Air Force Test Center hosts a blood drive the first Wednesday of every month. If you are healthy, at least 17 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds, please consider making a lifesaving blood donation. The need is constant. The gratification is instant.

For more information or to donate, call Donald Burks, Edwards Air Force Base blood program officer, at 661-277-7306, or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

The next blood drive on Edwards Air Force Base is 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 12 Chapel 1 (corner of Popson Avenue and South Muroc Drive).

Use sponsor code CHAPEL1 if you are looking it up on line or in the Red Cross app.