ALS Class 17E graduates, returns to workforce with new tools

The 412th Test Wing’s Airman Leadership School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its latest graduation ceremony June 22, 2017, at Club Muroc.

Base leadership and attendees watched 25 senior airmen, two Marines and three civilians of Class 17E took another step in their perspective careers.

Senior Airman Kristopher Arbogast, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group, won the John L. Levitow Award.

The Levitow award is presented to the student that demonstrated the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. Selection for the Levitow award is based on academic performance and assignment of points by peers and instructors.

Myles Gregory, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group, and Amanda Cleveland, 412th Test Wing, were distinguished graduates. Cleveland became the first civilian ALS graduate to win a distinguished award since the ALS format was opened up to civilians.

Darrin S. Hurt, 412th Test Wing, received the Commandant’s Award, and Lucia Magadan, 752nd Medical Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, received the Academic Award.

The Distinguished Graduate Award is presented to the next (10 percent of graduates) person with the highest overall average in all graded areas, and demonstrated a high level of leadership skills. The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the student with highest overall average on all academic evaluations.

ALS is a five-week United States Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication. Edwards ALS is open to all sister services, Air National Guard and Reserve, and has slots for civilian members.

Other graduates of ALS Class 17E are: