ALS Class 17E graduates, returns to workforce with new tools

The 412th Test Wing’s Airman Leadership School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its latest graduation ceremony June 22, 2017, at Club Muroc.
Base leadership and attendees watched 25 senior airmen, two Marines and three civilians of Class 17E took another step in their perspective careers.
Senior Airman Kristopher Arbogast, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group, won the John L. Levitow Award.
The Levitow award is presented to the student that demonstrated the most outstanding leadership and scholastic qualities. Selection for the Levitow award is based on academic performance and assignment of points by peers and instructors.
Myles Gregory, Detachment 2, 9th Operations Group, and Amanda Cleveland, 412th Test Wing, were distinguished graduates. Cleveland became the first civilian ALS graduate to win a distinguished award since the ALS format was opened up to civilians.
Darrin S. Hurt, 412th Test Wing, received the Commandant’s Award, and Lucia Magadan, 752nd Medical Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, received the Academic Award.
The Distinguished Graduate Award is presented to the next (10 percent of graduates) person with the highest overall average in all graded areas, and demonstrated a high level of leadership skills. The Academic Achievement Award is presented to the student with highest overall average on all academic evaluations.
ALS is a five-week United States Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication. Edwards ALS is open to all sister services, Air National Guard and Reserve, and has slots for civilian members.
Other graduates of ALS Class 17E are:
- Abigail M. Smith — 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
- Marcus Gohl — 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Ryan Keith Lanier — 412th AMXS
- Sean M. Matkosky — 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
- Tequila D. Adams — 412th Security Forces Squadron
- Jedsen W. Nunes — 412th SFS
- Trevor L. Thompson — 412th SFS
- Bradley A. Hartnett — 812nd Civil Engineer Squadron
- Cody Troy Bandel — 912th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, Calif.
- Adam David Hurd — 912th Air Refueling Squadron
- Robert S. Dunn — 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Caleb M. Swaby — VMX 22 United States Marine Corps
- Christian A. Sparks — VMX 22 USMC
- Deana Butler (civilian) — 412th Test Wing
- Kerri Collins (civilian) — 412th Communications Squadron
- Luis E. Lagunasavedra — 162nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, California Air National Guard
- Nicholas A. Wessels — 142nd Security Forces Squadron, California ANG
- Michael M. Camarillo — 147th Combat Communications Squadron, California ANG
- Ashelle U. Acosta — 154th Civil Engineer Squadron, California ANG
- Jenna G. Ramirez — 162nd LRS, California ANG
- Verkeia C. Phillips — 127th Force Support Squadron, California ANG
- Cecilia Vargas — 50th Aerial Port Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command
- Juan A. Ajenhenry — 452nd Maintenance Squadron, AFRC
- Kelly R. Thatcher — 50th Aerial Port Squadron, AFRC
- Celia Barcenas — 50th Aerial Port Squadron, AFRC
- Vanessa N. Corney — 452nd Maintenance Group, AFRC
- Estrada Angelica — 452nd Air Mobility Wing, AFRC
- Caleb J. Schlosser — 459th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, AFRC
- Freddie Aaron Vargas — 452nd Security Forces Squadron, AFRC
- Chandavictoria L. Rand — 56th Aerial Port Squadron, AFRC
- Brian A. Benefield — 926th Force Support Squadron, AFRC
- Jose A. Cruz — 412th Operations Support Squadron