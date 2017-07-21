Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 21, 2017
 

Local Tech Trekkers learn about flight test, fighters

Christopher Okula and Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Tech Trekkers receive a plane-side briefing about flight test next to a T-38 Talon Supersonic Trainer in Hangar 1207. Tech Trek is a girls’ math and science camp organized by the American Association of University Women, and is designed to instill confidence among female students as they begin to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.

Adolescent girls from a local chapter of Tech Trek recently toured portions of the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as part of a field trip at which Trekkers and their family members familiarized themselves with the responsibilities of flight test pilots and engineers.

Tech Trek is a girls’ math and science camp organized by the American Association of University Women, and is designed to instill confidence among female students as they begin to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.

Every girl attending a Tech Trek Science Camp is on a full sponsorship and was first recommended for the program by her middle school science or math teacher.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Lacy Anderson, 416th Flight Test Squadron flight test engineer, speaks to young women and their famlies during a Tech Trek Camp tour to the squadron last month.

Local AAUW branch coordinators provide the schools and teachers with guidelines for choosing girls who will be successful at the camp.

According to its website, the AAUW was founded in 1881 and is the nation’s leading organization advocating equity for women and girls. It has a national membership of 80,000 seeks to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. People of every race, creed, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin and level of physical ability are invited to join.



 

