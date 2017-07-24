Dust in the wind

Contractors compact the soil on South Lancaster Boulevard in preparation for new asphalt. After unplanned delays, construction has resumed and is expected to be complete within three months.

Construction on South Lancaster Boulevard is moving forward. At the direction of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor has been allowing the soil to air dry in order to reduce the moisture content and allow for appropriate compaction.

Last week the contractor started leveling and compacting the soil. According to 412th Civil Engineer Group officials, since the road is over 11,000 feet long, it will take the contractor several weeks to compact numerous layers of soil to provide a good base for the pavement.

Once able to reach appropriate compaction in all areas of the road, the contractor will place the asphalt. Pending any issues, the road should be completed within the next three months.