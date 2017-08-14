Desert Eagle – Edwards


August 14, 2017
 

Base schools start class Aug. 21

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Irving L. Branch Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base.

It’s that time of year when children return for another school year at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school, especially the areas surrounding the schools and Fitz-Gerald Blvd.

Desert Junior-Senior High School and Branch Elementary will begin classes Aug. 21.

Additionally, DHS will hold its Scorpion Days Aug. 16 and 17.

On Aug. 16, from 8 a.m.-11:30, student orientation will be held for seventh graders and new students. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Students will receive their school I.D., schedule, books, locker assignment and have their class picture taken.

Eighth grade student orientation will be Aug. 16 from noon-2:30 p.m.

On Aug. 17, 12th grade orientation begins at 8 a.m. with 11th grade orientation beginning at 9:30 a.m. 10th graders will meet at noon while ninth graders will conduct orientation at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming school year at DHS, visit the school’s webpage at http://muroc.k12.ca.us/desert/. For information on Branch Elementary, visit http://muroc.k12.ca.us/branch/.



 

