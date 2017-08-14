Traffic advisory

N. Rosamond Blvd. pavement repair project begins Aug. 28

An upcoming pavement repair project will impact traffic on North Rosamond Blvd. from Lilly Ave. to North Base Road at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., beginning Aug. 28 and running until approximately Nov. 20.

The construction will be done in two phases. The first phase will repair the pavement on N. Rosamond Blvd. from Lilly Ave. to North Lancaster Blvd. This phase will begin Aug. 28 until approximately Sept. 19. Both lanes of N. Rosamond Blvd. will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted using N. Lancaster Blvd. and West Forbes Ave.

The second phase will repair the pavement on N. Rosamond Blvd. from N. Lancaster Blvd. to North Base Rd. This phase will start approximately Sept. 19 until Nov. 20 and N. Rosamond Blvd. will have one lane closure.

Motorists will experience most delays during this phase when traveling through the construction area.

Safety is a top priority according to the 412th Civil Engineer Group and construction adjacent to traffic is inherently dangerous. Motorists are advised to please slow down and respect the construction zone.

Motorists, motorcyclists, and bicyclists are advised to watch their speed as there will be loose gravel from the construction that can impair the safety of the road.

Questions or concerns can be addressed by calling 661-277-1482.