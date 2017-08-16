Team Edwards recognizes 2nd quarter top performers

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater Aug. 7, 2017.

The event was presided over by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, along with wing interim command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones.

Nineteen individuals and teams were recognized for their outstanding performances in the 2nd quarter of 2017. Congratulations to all the winners!



2nd Quarter Award Winners (April-June 2017)



Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman Ian Tuttle

412th Civil Engineer Group



NCO of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Keith Daniels

412th Mission Support Group



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Benjamin Desormeaux

412th Medical Gorup



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Capt. Justin George

412th Operations Group



Field Grade of the Quarter

Maj. John Von Almen

412th Test Wing Chaplain Office



Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Rebecca Hooper

412th OG



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Senior Airman Jonathan Ruiz

412th MSG



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

David Sampson

412th OG



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Bayram Kurbanov

412th CEG



Technician of the Quarter

Cassandra Hart

412th MDG



Trades and Labor of the Quarter

John Hall

412th OG



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Simone Kelly

412th Test Engineering Group



Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

Danae Lemoine

412th MDG



Program Manager of the Quarter

Silke Eyles

412th MSG



Team of the Quarter

418th Flight Test Squadron Electronic Warfare Team

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Volunteer of the Quarter

Cortney Savo

412th MXG



Innovator of the Quarter

Maj. Joshua Duckett

412th OG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

F-22 Electronic Warfare Innovation Team

412th EWG



Safety Well Done of the Quarter

Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Unit

412th MXG