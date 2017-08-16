Desert Eagle – Edwards


August 16, 2017
 

Team Edwards recognizes 2nd quarter top performers

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Sebastian Gocong Air Force photograph by Sebastian Gocong

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander (far left), and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, 412th TW interim command chief (far right), pose for a photo with the 418th Flight Test Squadron Electronic Warfare Team who won the Team of the Quarter category for the 2nd quarter.

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater Aug. 7, 2017.

The event was presided over by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, along with wing interim command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones.

Nineteen individuals and teams were recognized for their outstanding performances in the 2nd quarter of 2017. Congratulations to all the winners!
  

2nd Quarter Award Winners (April-June 2017)

 
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Ian Tuttle
412th Civil Engineer Group
 
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Keith Daniels
412th Mission Support Group
 
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Benjamin Desormeaux
412th Medical Gorup
 
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Justin George
412th Operations Group
 
Field Grade of the Quarter
Maj. John Von Almen
412th Test Wing Chaplain Office
 
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Rebecca Hooper
412th OG
 
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Jonathan Ruiz
412th MSG
 
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
David Sampson
412th OG
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Bayram Kurbanov
412th CEG
 
Technician of the Quarter
Cassandra Hart
412th MDG
 
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
John Hall
412th OG
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Simone Kelly
412th Test Engineering Group
 
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Danae Lemoine
412th MDG
 
Program Manager of the Quarter
Silke Eyles
412th MSG
 
Team of the Quarter
418th Flight Test Squadron Electronic Warfare Team
412th Electronic Warfare Group
 
Volunteer of the Quarter
Cortney Savo
412th MXG
 
Innovator of the Quarter
Maj. Joshua Duckett
412th OG
 
Innovation Team of the Quarter
F-22 Electronic Warfare Innovation Team
412th EWG
 
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Unit
412th MXG



 

All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
