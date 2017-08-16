Team Edwards recognizes 2nd quarter top performers

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its second quarter awards ceremony in the base theater Aug. 7, 2017.
The event was presided over by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, along with wing interim command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones.
Nineteen individuals and teams were recognized for their outstanding performances in the 2nd quarter of 2017. Congratulations to all the winners!
2nd Quarter Award Winners (April-June 2017)
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Ian Tuttle
412th Civil Engineer Group
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Keith Daniels
412th Mission Support Group
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Benjamin Desormeaux
412th Medical Gorup
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Justin George
412th Operations Group
Field Grade of the Quarter
Maj. John Von Almen
412th Test Wing Chaplain Office
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Rebecca Hooper
412th OG
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Jonathan Ruiz
412th MSG
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
David Sampson
412th OG
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Bayram Kurbanov
412th CEG
Technician of the Quarter
Cassandra Hart
412th MDG
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
John Hall
412th OG
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Simone Kelly
412th Test Engineering Group
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Danae Lemoine
412th MDG
Program Manager of the Quarter
Silke Eyles
412th MSG
Team of the Quarter
418th Flight Test Squadron Electronic Warfare Team
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Volunteer of the Quarter
Cortney Savo
412th MXG
Innovator of the Quarter
Maj. Joshua Duckett
412th OG
Innovation Team of the Quarter
F-22 Electronic Warfare Innovation Team
412th EWG
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Unit
412th MXG