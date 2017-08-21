Gold Star families recognized here

On May 15, the Air Force introduced a service-wide Gold Star Base Access ID program pledging long-term base access cards to the immediate families of our fallen Airmen.

The ID cards are designed to make it easier to access Edwards Air Force Base and its support services and attend ceremonies and events.

To further recognize these families, Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Col. Norm West, 412th Medical Group commander, recently unveiled a reserved parking spot at the medical clinic at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“The dedicated Gold Star Family parking spot in front of the medical group characterizes the mighty Desert Medic’s enduring commitment to our Airmen and their loved ones,” said West.

Likewise, the reserved parking spot is shared with “new and expectant mothers.”

“This symbolic message represents our dedication and reverence to our Airmen from the start of life to those fallen and those they left behind,” West said. “The sign is posted in a high traffic area in order to be clear to our community that we have made a promise to care for the family members of our fallen Airmen.”

The Gold Star Service Flag was first flown during World War I. During war or conflict, the flag was displayed with a blue star representing each family member serving in the United States Armed Forces. The blue star was replaced with a gold star if a loved one died due to hostilities. The Gold Star Family is a present-day term referencing a family that paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for our nation’s freedom.