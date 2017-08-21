Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

August 21, 2017
 

Gold Star families recognized here

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, Col. Norm West, 412th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Donald Cook, 412th MDG superintendent, display the new Gold Star Family parking space in front of Edwards Main Clinic.

On May 15, the Air Force introduced a service-wide Gold Star Base Access ID program pledging long-term base access cards to the immediate families of our fallen Airmen.

The ID cards are designed to make it easier to access Edwards Air Force Base and its support services and attend ceremonies and events.

To further recognize these families, Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Col. Norm West, 412th Medical Group commander, recently unveiled a reserved parking spot at the medical clinic at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

 “The dedicated Gold Star Family parking spot in front of the medical group characterizes the mighty Desert Medic’s enduring commitment to our Airmen and their loved ones,” said West.
Likewise, the reserved parking spot is shared with “new and expectant mothers.”

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

A reserved parking space for Gold Star Families was recently unveiled in front of the medical clinic on Edwards Air Force Base. The reserved space is part of an Air Force initiative to recognize and honor Gold Star families.

“This symbolic message represents our dedication and reverence to our Airmen from the start of life to those fallen and those they left behind,” West said. “The sign is posted in a high traffic area in order to be clear to our community that we have made a promise to care for the family members of our fallen Airmen.”

The Gold Star Service Flag was first flown during World War I. During war or conflict, the flag was displayed with a blue star representing each family member serving in the United States Armed Forces. The blue star was replaced with a gold star if a loved one died due to hostilities. The Gold Star Family is a present-day term referencing a family that paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for our nation’s freedom.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell

F-35 developmental testers surge toward IOC

Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell An F-35 piloted by Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton prepares for a dual Aim-120 missile launch over the Pacific Ocean range near NAWS Point Mugu, Calif. Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is fam...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph

Small UAS helps fire fighters during exercise

Air Force photograph A an aerial view from a small unmanned aircraft system piloted by members of the Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force Aug. 3, 2017. Edwards AFB fire fighters enlisted the aid of the ETCTF’s sUAS ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

G-III aircraft from NASA Armstrong provides live TV coverage of solar eclipse across America

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross the entire nation Aug. 21. A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun is completely obscured by the moon. The lunar shadow enters the United States near Lincoln City, Ore., at 9:05 a.m., PDT. Totality, where the moon completely covers the sun,...
 
Full Story »

 