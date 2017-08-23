LPGA pro swings by Muroc Lake Golf Course

Professional golfer Katelyn Sepmoree was invited to drop by Muroc Lake Golf Course at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and conduct some one-on-one lessons Aug. 18-19.

Sepmoree is a Ladies Professional Golf Association player who played college golf at the University of Texas.

Sepmoree was invited out to Edwards for two days as part of Air Force Services Activity’s “Recharge for Resiliency” Golf Player Development Program, which is assisted by the LPGA.

For tee times and lesson information at the golf course, call 661-275-PUTT.

