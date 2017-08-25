U.S. Air Force service member dies at Edwards

The U.S. Air Force is investigating the death of an Airman assigned to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The deceased is identified as Senior Airman Joseph Connors of the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23, near the base’s north gate on Edwards AFB property. The north gate entrance was closed for a period of time due to the investigation.

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, issued a statement to the base populace today.

“I’m heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our valuable teammates … Senior Airman Connors was one of our “rock star” Airmen — Airman Leadership School distinguished graduate and our 2016 Wing Airman of the Year. He is survived by his active duty spouse, who is also a vital member of our wing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, our EOD team, and all those supporting in the wake of this tragedy.”