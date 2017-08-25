Desert Eagle – Edwards


News

August 25, 2017
 

U.S. Air Force service member dies at Edwards

The U.S. Air Force is investigating the death of an Airman assigned to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The deceased is identified as Senior Airman Joseph Connors of the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23, near the base’s north gate on Edwards AFB property. The north gate entrance was closed for a period of time due to the investigation.

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, issued a statement to the base populace today.

“I’m heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our valuable teammates … Senior Airman Connors was one of our “rock star” Airmen — Airman Leadership School distinguished graduate and our 2016 Wing Airman of the Year. He is survived by his active duty spouse, who is also a vital member of our wing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her, our EOD team, and all those supporting in the wake of this tragedy.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Measurement lab passes evaluation with precision

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left), poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Kyle Black, 412th Maintenance Squadron, Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment flight ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety

Virtual medical appointments offered on family days

The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., continually seeks to improve access to medical care for beneficiaries. The group has several ongoing improvement projects to increase access to appointments. For example, the number of appointments providers offer on a daily basis has been increased.  Additionally, virtual appointments, which allow patients with certain...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Alpha Warrior tour visits Edwards

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Krishtof Korda, 412th Test Engineering Group, powers his way through the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig during the timed competition. Korda was the first Team Edwards member to complete the co...
 
Full Story »

 