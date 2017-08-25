Virtual medical appointments offered on family days

The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., continually seeks to improve access to medical care for beneficiaries.

The group has several ongoing improvement projects to increase access to appointments. For example, the number of appointments providers offer on a daily basis has been increased. Additionally, virtual appointments, which allow patients with certain conditions to be treated over the phone versus having to come to the facility for a face-to-face appointment, were initiated in early June.

Direct Access Pharmacy services were established Feb. 1 and they have facilitated access to care by allowing patients who are experiencing cold and flu like symptoms to receive medication from the pharmacy without a provider visit.

In addition to those services, the 412th MDG is now offering virtual appointments via the Doctor On Call Telehealth Resource for all beneficiaries on family days. Although the medical treatment facility (MTF) itself will be closed, patients can dial the appointment line at 661-277-7118, select option one, and immediately be connected with the on-call physician.

Virtual appointments will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on family days and are intended for all beneficiaries who have an injury or illness that may need non-emergency medical care.

The physician will be able to provide recommendations for self-care, prescribe medications and/or refer the patient to a higher level of care if needed.

In the event of an emergency, calling 911 (or 661-277-4541 when on base and using a cell phone) is the most appropriate course of action.

The 412th MDG’s new Doctor On Call Telehealth Resource (DOCTR) will provide all beneficiaries with an improved option for medical assistance during long holiday weekends.

The medical group is excited to offer this new service and hope it enhances the quality of care beneficiaries receive.