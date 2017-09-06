Children help Edwards, NASA celebrate women’s equality

Nancy Baggott (right) was the guest speaker for the Women’s Equality Day breakfast observed by Team Edwards and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center held Aug. 23 at Club Muroc. Baggott is the deputy federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration at Los Angeles International Airport. She is responsible for the operational support of 3,280 officers conducting security operations. Her variety of management duties helps oversee the facilitation of 37 million airline passengers yearly, according to her LinkedIn page.



Aimee Case, 412th Civil Engineer Group, poses with base children and their works of art Aug. 23. The children’s artwork was displayed at the Women’s Equality Day breakfast at Edwards. Case served as the chair of this year’s Women’s Equality Day activities.