Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 8, 2017
 

PG&E to test natural gas pipeline beginning Sept. 11

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Motorists are alerted to expect traffic delays by the intersection of Fitz-Gerald Blvd. and Coliseum Drive beginning Sept. 11, 2017. The intersection is located by the High Desert Lanes Bowling Center near the Exchange area.

Beginning Sept. 11, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be around base to perform a hydrostatic pressure test on their natural gas pipeline.

Testing will be conducted near Highway 58, 1.75 miles west of Rosamond Blvd., to just north of Fitz-Gerald Blvd. at Coliseum Dr. on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The work is expected to last through late October, according to PG&E. Weather and other factors may affect safe working conditions, which may impact their schedule.

The pipeline strength test is to ensure PG&E’s pipes are safe and reliable. The hydrostatic pressure test confirms the gas pipeline’s strength and operating pressure.

PG&E will empty the pipeline of gas, fill it with water and increase the pressure to a level much higher than normal operating pressure. The company will repair or replace any pipeline that does not meet safety standards according to their news release.

Base personnel and residents are advised they may see PG&E or contractor trucks, water tanks and heavy equipment. Gas service will not be interrupted according to PG&E. People may also hear a loud steady noise and notice the smell of natural gas as the pipeline is emptied in what is described as a controlled and safe manner. PG&E says this is normal when the crews are working, but anyone who has concerns can call 800-743-5000.

The work will affect traffic (lane closures, traffic control, etc.) at times near Fitz-Gerald Blvd. at Coliseum Dr. PG&E will clearly mark all work areas and traffic flaggers will help to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan for delays when driving through this area.

The local PG&E representative can be contacted at 661-398-5970 or an email can bet sent to gasprojectinfo@pge.com if there are any questions about the project.



 

