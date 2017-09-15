Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 15, 2017
 

737 MAX in skies over Edwards

eafb-737

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

A Boeing 737 MAX takes off after a touch-and-go landing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Boeing has been conducting flight tests with its fourth-generation, narrow-body 737 at Edwards recently. The company has also been testing its 787 Dreamliner here as well. Periodically, aviation industry companies are provided the opportunity to conduct flight tests at Edwards given the base’s unique test assets such as multiple runways, a controlled airspace, large dry lakebeds and flying weather.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-GPS

Defense, academia test systems for GPS denial

Air Force photograph by Cole Johnson The 746th Test Squadron from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, provided an array of GPS jamming equipment and support for DT NAVFEST at Edwards Air Force Base. The jammers provided a degr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
arnold-visit3

AFMC, AFTC commanders tour AEDC facilities at Arnold AFB

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right of center), receive a facility brief...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-colombia4

Colombian military officers get insight into flight test at Edwards

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Members of the Republic of Colombia’s military pose for a photo in front of a B-1B Lancer as part of their visit to Edwards Sept. 12, 2017. Dozens of Republic of Colombia military...
 
Full Story »

 