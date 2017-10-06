AF selects 2017 all-Air Force marathon team

The Air Force recently selected candidates to represent the Air Force in the Armed Forces Marathon Championship in Washington D.C., Oct. 19-23, 2017.
Congratulations to:
Col. Douglas P. Wickert, Las Vegas (head coach)
Lt. Col. Mark Cucuzzella, Martinsburg, W.Va. (athletic trainer)
Maj. Brian A. Dumm, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.
Maj. Bryan S. Kelly, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Maj. Charlotte A. Portlock, Bloomington, Ind.
Capt. Timothy C. Richard, Cannon AFB, N.M.
Capt. Jason P. Brosseau, Peterson AFB, Colo.
Capt. Kristopher Houghton, Kirtland AFB, N.M.
Capt. Amy L. Natalini, Barksdale AFB, La.
1st Lt. Brett C. Lechtenberg, Los Angeles AFB, Calif.
Tech. Sgt. Nadia D. Fisher, Fort Meade, Md.
Alternates:
Maj. Allison R. Easterly, March AFB, Calif.
Staff Sgt. Jacob McCubbin, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas