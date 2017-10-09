Edwards observes Fire Prevention Week Oct. 6-13

Col. Jason Schott, 412th Test Wing vice commander, signed this year’s Fire Prevention Week Proclamation at Bldg. 2860 Oct. 5, 2017.

The proclamation urges everyone on base to protect their homes and families by heeding the safety messages of Fire Prevention Week 2017.

In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between residents escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy.

According to the Edwards Fire Department, roughly half of home fire deaths result from fires reported at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep. Planning ahead and having two ways out of a home can save precious seconds in an emergency.

The Edwards AFB Fire Department is dedicated to the safety and security of everyone living, working, visiting or playing on the installation. Fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally.

The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Every second counts: Plan 2 ways out!”

This year’s campaign includes the following “2 ways out” messages:

* Practice home fire drills twice a year. Ideally, one day drill and one night drill. Practice utilizing multiple exits out of the home.

* Teach children how to escape on their own in case parents are not there.

* Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of the smoke, heat and fire.

The fire department has several events planned for Fire Prevention Week. Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 10 – The fire department will visit Branch Elementary with their Fire Safety House from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be an open house during the evening at Fire Station 2 located at the intersection of Fitz-Gerald Blvd. and Forbes Ave. Open house will be 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 11 – Fire Station 4 at Air Force Research Laboratory will hold an open house from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Members of the base fire department along with a fire safety display will be at the Exchange throughout the day. Firefighters will also visit the Family Child Care at 9 a.m. and the Child Development Center at 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 16 – Awards for the poster and essay contest will be presented at Branch Elementary.

For more safety tips for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, visit https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/2017fpw_infographic.pdf.