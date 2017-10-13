Never too young to learn about fire prevention

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week 2017 activities with a visit to Branch Elementary Oct. 10, 2017.

Fire engines, trucks, fire fighters and, of course, Sparky the Fire Dog, were on hand to help young students learn about fire safety around the home and fighting fires.

The fire department brought along their inflatable mock house where the children were able to walk through and learn about common fire hazards around the home and also how to develop an escape plan in case of an emergency. The youngsters were also treated to fire-fighting helmets, stickers and pamphlets.

While the younger students were outside, fourth- and fifth-graders got the chance to meet members of the Edwards Fire Department and even don a real fire-fighting uniform.

Later on in the evening, the fire department hosted an open house at Fire Station #2 for the base community to drop by.

National Fire Prevention Week this year is Oct. 9-13.

