Health & Safety

October 13, 2017
 

Never too young to learn about fire prevention

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Sparky the Fire Dog greets students at Branch Elementary Oct. 10, 2017, to kick off Fire Prevention Week activities conducted by the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department.

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week 2017 activities with a visit to Branch Elementary Oct. 10, 2017.

Fire engines, trucks, fire fighters and, of course, Sparky the Fire Dog, were on hand to help young students learn about fire safety around the home and fighting fires.

The fire department brought along their inflatable mock house where the children were able to walk through and learn about common fire hazards around the home and also how to develop an escape plan in case of an emergency. The youngsters were also treated to fire-fighting helmets, stickers and pamphlets.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Branch Elementary School youngsters were treated to fire-fighting helmets, stickers and pamphlets, as well as valuable learning lessons about fire prevention during a visit by the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department Oct. 10.

While the younger students were outside, fourth- and fifth-graders got the chance to meet members of the Edwards Fire Department and even don a real fire-fighting uniform.

Later on in the evening, the fire department hosted an open house at Fire Station #2 for the base community to drop by.

National Fire Prevention Week this year is Oct. 9-13.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Branch Elementary students learn about common fire hazards around the home and how to develop an escape plan in case of a fire.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Branch Elementary students got the opportunity to walk through the portable house that the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department brought by to teach the children about common fire hazards around the home Oct. 10, 2017.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

While the younger students were outside, fourth- and fifth-graders at Branch Elementary got the chance to meet members of the Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department and even don a real fire-fighting uniform Oct. 10, 2017.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Fire Department fire fighters watch as a Branch Elementary student leaps out a window of the inflatable fire training house that was brought to the school Oct. 10, 2017, to kickoff Edwards AFB’s Fire Prevention Week 2017.



 

